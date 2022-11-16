Lorrie Morgan

Lorrie is undeniably one of the most passionate vocalists of modern times. Her down-to-earth torchy performances express a wide range of emotions, from darkest heartache to bright, shiny humor.

"I'm not afraid to communicate what I feel," Lorrie says. “I've been a daughter, a bride, a mother, a divorcee, a widow, a single mother, a breadwinner and, ultimately, a survivor. I’ve experienced the songs I sing. In many ways, I AM a living, breathing country song!”

Over her career, Lorrie has recorded 15 studio albums and has sold over 6 million records worldwide. Her “Greatest Hits” collection is her fourth Platinum album, and she has three albums that are Gold Record winners.

Daughter of Country Music Hall of Famer George Morgan, Lorrie’s debut at the Grand Ole Opry was at age 13. She sang "Paper Roses" and got a standing ovation.

