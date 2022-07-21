Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Sitcom

Find out what went on behind the scenes in this hilarious (and true) story about one of America’s most beloved television comedies. Lucille Ball paved the way for many of today’s top comediennes, while forcing Hollywood to begin dealing with the rising power and influence of women artists both on-screen and behind the scenes. Her iconic series, “I Love Lucy,” remains one of the most groundbreaking and influential shows in television history. With this new work, playwright Gregg Oppenheimer – son of “I Love Lucy” creator Jess Oppenheimer – spins a witty, fast-paced tale of Lucy and Desi’s battles with CBS over the pioneering ideas that changed the face of television forever.