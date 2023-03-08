Screenshot 2023-03-08 at 1.16.21 PM.png

LULULEMON RUN CLUB

by

Come early and shop all things lululemon at 5:50 PM and then hit the pavement with the group every Tuesday. The run route will start at lululemon and ends at PORTERS Dining + Butcher! Never been to run club? Leaders that know the route will explain and lead the way! Don’t forget to stick around to enjoy Happy Hour prices on drinks and carb load with PORTERS signature “Good Ass Mac & Cheese.”

5:50-6pm: Runners arrive @ lululemon

6:15-6:50ish: Run

6:50-7:30: Happy Hour at PORTERS

Info

Century Square 175 Century Square Drive, College Station, Texas 77840
to
Google Calendar - LULULEMON RUN CLUB - 2023-03-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - LULULEMON RUN CLUB - 2023-03-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - LULULEMON RUN CLUB - 2023-03-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - LULULEMON RUN CLUB - 2023-03-14 18:00:00 ical