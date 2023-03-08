LULULEMON RUN CLUB

Come early and shop all things lululemon at 5:50 PM and then hit the pavement with the group every Tuesday. The run route will start at lululemon and ends at PORTERS Dining + Butcher! Never been to run club? Leaders that know the route will explain and lead the way! Don’t forget to stick around to enjoy Happy Hour prices on drinks and carb load with PORTERS signature “Good Ass Mac & Cheese.”

5:50-6pm: Runners arrive @ lululemon

6:15-6:50ish: Run

6:50-7:30: Happy Hour at PORTERS