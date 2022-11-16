Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group

ON SALE MONDAY, DEC. 5th AT 10AM

This Texan has given us a huge collection of rich eclectic music, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians of all time.

While typically associated with Country music, Lyle Lovett effortlessly weaves between Country, Jazz, Western Swing, Folk, Gospel and Blues.

A singer, composer and actor, Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums and 25 singles to date.

His many accolades include four Grammy Awards from 17 nominations. He won the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named the Texas State Musician.

