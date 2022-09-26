Madisonville's Hometown Christmas Extravaganza

Free Admission, Strollers Welcome (NO WAGONS)!

PARKING: There is plenty of free parking for everyone! We have a huge parking lot in site and welcome you and your entire family to come enjoy this free, fun filled and festive family weekend!

ACCESSING THE MARKET: Once you park you will be right in the thick of all of the action, enjoy and explore all that we have to offer from boutique shopping, food trucks, live music, kids activities, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Clause and so much more.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Get ready to have a great time! It is our pleasure to offer a wide selection exhibitors to bring the very best in boutique clothing, accessories, shoes, home decor, furniture, gourmet food, dips, sauces, art, yard decorations, holiday items and so much more! There is a little bit of everything and something for everyone! Prices range from as little as $5 and up to $2,000 and beyond. Our market is 50% hand made items and 50% manufactured items. 100% of Exhibitors are small business owners, shopping with us puts money directly into the local community. 90% of Exhibitors are based here in the Lone Star State, others travel from Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisianan, Oklahoma and Arkansas!