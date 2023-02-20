Madisonville - Sound The Alarm

Home fires claim seven lives every day, but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half.

That’s why the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas is rallying volunteers to install free smoke alarms in homes that don't have them, and why we're educating people about home fire safety, as part of our Sound the Alarm events in at-risk communities.

Just one day of your life could change someone else’s forever.

Join us on Saturday, April 1, as we install free smoke alarms and provide home fire safety information to residents of the Madisonville area.

All are welcome to attend, and no experience is required. Training is provided on site the day of the event.

Please make sure to register ahead of time at https://www.redcross.org/.../sound-the-alarm-central-and....