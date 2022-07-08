A winter wonderland of fantastic shopping makes its way back to the Brazos County Expo (5827 Leonard Road ~ Bryan, TX), November 19-20, 2022! The 5th annual MAIN STREET HOLIDAY MARKET will feature fantastic vendors who will be bringing the best in clothing, gifts, gourmet food, accessories, Texas handmade, jewelry, home and holiday decor, gifts for the guys, Scentsy, soaps, kids clothing, photography, candles, and so much more. SANTA arrives on Saturday morning and you don't want to miss him! Show hours are Sat. 10-5 and Sun. 11-4. Admission is $6.00 or $5.00 with your non-perishable food donation to The Bridge Ministries Bryan, Texas. Kids 12 and under are FREE. We'll have lots of free parking and hourly door prizes too. For more info call 888-225-3427. See you at the show.