This is classic country. Real country. The Malpass Brothers music is steeped in the legacy of Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Hank Williams. George Jones and Merle Haggard. You’ll also hear a few old-time Gospel tunes.

Count on some big hair, fancy boots, and maybe even an Elvis twitch or two! And some funny, off-the-cuff banter between siblings.

With refreshing sincerity and honesty, their smooth vocal blend and skillful band take you on a time-traveling journey – to a time when a calmer rhythm reigned supreme.

The Malpass Brothers have shared stages with Merle Haggard, Ray Price, Willie Nelson, Marty Stuart, Doc Watson and many more country greats.

Tickets: $50 - $65