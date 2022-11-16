1-14 Malpass Bros Website image 500x325.jpg

The Malpass Brothers

This is classic country. Real country. The Malpass Brothers music is steeped in the legacy of Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Hank Williams. George Jones and Merle Haggard. You’ll also hear a few old-time Gospel tunes.

Count on some big hair, fancy boots, and maybe even an Elvis twitch or two! And some funny, off-the-cuff banter between siblings.

With refreshing sincerity and honesty, their smooth vocal blend and skillful band take you on a time-traveling journey – to a time when a calmer rhythm reigned supreme.

The Malpass Brothers have shared stages with Merle Haggard, Ray Price, Willie Nelson, Marty Stuart, Doc Watson and many more country greats.

Tickets: $50 - $65

Info

Barnhill Center 111 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas
9793377240
to
