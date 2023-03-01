Treat yourself to learning how to create Mandala on “Point your Saturday” Mandala Art Class with Yulia Drozdova

In the Mandala Art Workshop you

Create unique ornaments

Understand the magical aspect of various colors, shapes, and points

Unleash your creativity

Craft, relax, retreat

Learning to design mandala plates is a fun and fantastic way to dive into the world of art. Come here to develop new skills or even sharpen ones you’ve already acquired.

With Yulia’s step-by-step Mandala Art Class, you can create your mandala designs with unique point-to-point techniques.

During these sessions, she teaches you from the moment you begin to finish so that you can create your very own mandala on a ceramic plate.

Yulia Drozdova is a renowned artist whose work has been featured in art galleries in Texas. She is known for creating captivating mandala plates in a point-to-point technique that embodies an elaborate set of emotions through complex patterns and distinctive colors.

2 hour class

All supplies are provided