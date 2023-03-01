Treat yourself to learning how to create Mandala on “Point your Saturday” Mandala Art Class with Yulia Drozdova
In the Mandala Art Workshop you
- Create unique ornaments
- Understand the magical aspect of various colors, shapes, and points
- Unleash your creativity
- Craft, relax, retreat
Learning to design mandala plates is a fun and fantastic way to dive into the world of art. Come here to develop new skills or even sharpen ones you’ve already acquired.
With Yulia’s step-by-step Mandala Art Class, you can create your mandala designs with unique point-to-point techniques.
During these sessions, she teaches you from the moment you begin to finish so that you can create your very own mandala on a ceramic plate.
Yulia Drozdova is a renowned artist whose work has been featured in art galleries in Texas. She is known for creating captivating mandala plates in a point-to-point technique that embodies an elaborate set of emotions through complex patterns and distinctive colors.
2 hour class
All supplies are provided