Mardi Gras & Murder - Murder Mystery Dinner

Pick out your costume, put on your Mardi Gras beads, refill your hurricane glass, and help solve a murder mystery in “The Big Easy”!

A Mardi Gras Masquerade turned deadly!

Messina Hof is well-known for its Murder Mysteries which are their own brand of “dinner theater”, that date back to the Middle Ages. Guests would dine and enjoy entertainment from actors and storytellers. However, with Messina Hof’s Murder Mysteries, our guests are the actors and storytellers. Before the date of the event, each guest will receive a character assignment which will help you decide on a costume. Each Murder Mystery Dinner is led by an equally thematic host, who will "set the stage" and guide you through the story. Not only will you be treated to a fabulous three course dinner, but each course is expertly paired with one of Messina Hof’s award-winning wines. In between each course, each character will be able to interact and collect clues as to who the murderer is. You may be the culprit, so make sure you're clever enough to avoid suspicion