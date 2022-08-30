Market Day in Downtown Bellville

1st Saturday Market Day on the Square & the Fresh Farmers Market! Bellville…Kick off Labor Day weekend and the Fall Bellville Market season, this Saturday,September 3rd with two shows in one small town. Enjoy Market Day on the Square (9am to 4pm) and a short stroll away shop the Fresh Farmers and Artisan Market (9am to noon) at Chesley Park. Among the 2 shows find more than 120 vendors and some fun for all! Before noon, under the pavilion adjacent to Chesley Park, shop the Fresh Farmers and Artisan Market where area growers and ranchers sell produce, meats, farm eggs, herbs, plants, micro-greens, beef, pork, chicken, jellies and other canned/ pickled goodies. Satisfy any sweet tooth by choosing from a large variety of ‘from-scratch’ baked goods such as kolaches, baklava, macarons, cheesecake creations by-the-slice and so much more. There will also be wine sampling, cold brew coffee and other drinks, honey, olive oils and vinegars, Indian cuisine, artisan jewelry, custom fishing lure demos, and a Thankful Friends Prayer booth. After Farmers Market until 4pm, shoppers can show up hungry for several food trucks and booths serving pit-smoked BBQ plates, turkey legs, street tacos & corn, gourmet sandwiches, fresh-popped kettle corn and a wide variety of baked sweets and treats. Cool off with a refreshing michelada, wine tastings or a creation from the shaved ice truck! The show now extends beyond the courthouse square to include Bell Street with over 80 tent vendors. Bring your friends to enjoy music all day, play a round of corn-hole and shop the entire historic square or step into one of our two newer restaurants on the square for lunch. Whether it’s inside the 10+ unique shops or outdoors among the tent vendors, you’ll find it all…jewelry and fashion, professional photography, so many crafts, custom gifts, colorful plants and flowers, woodworking, yard art, leather, furniture, quilting, rolling boutiques and retail favorites. Bellville Market Day Both shows are pet-friendly. Parking and admission are FREE. Take a horse-drawn wagon ride between the markets and historical downtown area.