Aggie Men’s Club will be hosting our 1st annual “Maroon on the Green” Concert on April 6th, 2023. Our headliner, William Clark Green, will be performing as well as an opening from A&M’s own Keller Cox! It’ll be an awesome night packed with great music and a fun atmosphere. It’ll be held at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater @ 7pm and tickets are a crisp 20 dollars. There will be food trucks too! So bring a chair, a blanket, your friends, and your family! All of our profits will be going to our two philanthropies: The Texas REACH Project and Kairos Christian School. If you live in the Bryan/College Station area, or heck, anywhere in Texas, you won’t want to miss this.