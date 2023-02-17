McGowan to Perform at Plass Series

Tenor Mark McGowan will be the featured artist for the Plass Series Recital Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m. at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan. McGowan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stephen F. Austin State University, where he studied with Dr. Ronald Anderson. Among his mentors was a student of famed Swedish opera tenor Nicolai Gedda. His program will feature operatic, musical theater, and sacred music, Refreshments will be served after. The program is free and open to the public.