Meet them at the Mall Saturday, August 27th from 2p-4p for a Meet & Greet Michelangelo & Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Take a pic, grab an autograph and meet the coolest turtles on the planet. Arrive early and have fun at the Back-2-Cool Bash. Play games, win prizes, and have a blast all day at Post Oak Mall! Click here for details about the Back-2-Cool Bash.