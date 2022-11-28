Merry & Bright, Maroon & White Holiday Stroll

Join us for a holiday gathering among the lights at The Gardens. Enjoy some cookies and cocoa as you stroll through The Gardens to the sounds of a jazz band, marveling at the sparkling lights.

This event is free and open to the public. Parking and transportation details can be found on The Gardens webpage: https://gardens.tamu.edu/parking-and-transportation/

If you’re interested in giving back to the community, we will be collecting non-perishable goods to support the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Donations will be accepted on the Event Lawn, by parking lot 97, during this event.

The Merry & Bright, Maroon & White Holiday Light Show at The Gardens will be available for your enjoyment throughout the holiday season.