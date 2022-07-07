Messina Hof Annual Harvest Festival- Cellar Tour and Dinner

Sip a glass of sparkling wine as Messina Hof winemaker and CEO, Paul Bonarrigo leads you around the Estate while hearing the history of the Bonarrigo Family and the winery. View antiques, machinery, awards and images that tell the story of our humble beginning to being the most awarded winery in Texas. You will be introduced to growing, fermenting, barrel-aging and blending our award-winning wines, and will taste wine directly from the tanks and barrels to better understand the process. And finally, you will be treated to an appetizer and 3-course meal paired with award-winning Messina Hof wine in our beautiful, candlelit Cellar Room. Reservations required. Space is limited to 40 people. $69.95 plus tax & gratuity. Tickets include a glass of sparkling wine, tour, and 3-course dinner paired with Messina Hof wine. NOTE: We keep our cellar room at traditional cellar temperatures, so please remember to bring a jacket or sweater.