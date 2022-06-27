Messina Hof Annual Harvest Festival-Daytime Harvest

Bring the family out for a fun-filled day of picking and stomping the very grapes that go into making Messina Hof’s award-winning Ports. You’ll receive a souvenir “Harvest Crew” t-shirt signed with your very own purple footprints. After stomping, complete your day at the Estate with a tour and tasting experience. You can even upgrade your experience to include a Vineyard Cuisine™ Brunch Box and glass of wine. We can’t wait to share this wine-making experience with you!All Daytime Harvest tickets include grape picking and stomping. Harvest Pass | $35 plus tax. Includes general admission, Harvest shirt, winery tour, and wine tasting. Harvest PLUS Pass | $60 plus tax & gratuity. Includes Harvest pass plus a glass of wine and a Vineyard Cuisine™. Brunch Box CHILDREN'S Harvest Pass | $12 plus tax. Includes general admission for children 12 and under with Harvest shirt.