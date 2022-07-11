Messina Hof Annual Harvest Festival- Daytime Harvest

Get the full Harvest experience with one of our Daytime Harvest events. All tickets include grape picking, stomping, tours and a tasting. Summertime is here, and we are excited to come together as a family and celebrate Messina Hof's 45th Annual Harvest Festival. Honoring the harvest tradition of grape picking and stomping, we invite your family to have a hand in Messina Hof's history. Bring the family out for a fun-filled day of picking and stomping the very grapes that go into making Messina Hof’s award-winning Ports. You’ll receive a souvenir “Harvest Crew” t-shirt signed with your very own purple footprints. After stomping, complete your day at the Estate with a tour and tasting experience. You can even upgrade your experience to include a Vineyard Cuisine ™ Brunch Box and glass of wine. We can’t wait to share this wine-making experience with you! All Daytime Harvest tickets include grape picking and stomping. Harvest Pass $35 (plus tax) Includes general admission, Harvest shirt, winery tour, and wine tasting. Harvest PLUS Pass $60 (plus tax & gratuity) Includes Harvest pass plus a glass of wine and a Vineyard Cuisine ™ Brunch Box. Children's Harvest Pass $12 (plus tax) Includes general admission for children 12 and under with Harvest shirt.