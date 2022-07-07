luxury-restaurant-grill-bar-interior-with-chandeliers-furniture-scaled.jpg

Messina Hof Annual Harvest Festival- Murder at the Juice Joint Murder Mystery Dinner

With the passing of prohibition and organized crime on the rise, The Juice Joint, a swanky speakeasy run by Rosie Maire has been nothing but jumping. To celebrate its success, Rosie is planning a party to remember at the exclusive night spot, and you’re invited! However, one of the names on the guest list is also on another’s hit list… and no one is safe from the consequences! All Murder Mystery tickets include food and wine. Costumes are encouraged! Tickets are available at all Messina Hof winery locations or online. General Admission $69.95 (plus tax and gratuity) Includes general admission and three course meal with wine.

Messina Hof Winery - Bryan 4545 Old Reliance Road, Bryan, Texas 77808
https://www.cellarpass.com/events/harvest-festival-murder-at-the-juice-joint-murder-mystery-dinner-8958?_ga=2.111257922.792410498.1657229688-65913062.1657229688
