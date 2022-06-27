Messina Hof Harvest Festival- Moonlit Harvest

Experience an evening of grape picking and stomping the very grapes that go into making Messina Hof’s award-winning Ports in the Messina Hof Estate Vineyard. You’ll receive a souvenir “Harvest Crew” t-shirt signed with your very own purple footprints. Dinner will feature a fabulous Vineyard Cuisine™ buffet with a wide selection of Messina Hof wines for guests to enjoy! A Moonlit Harvest ticket includes grape picking and stomping, Harvest shirt, reserved dinner buffet in the Gallery and two glasses of wine. $60.00 (plus tax & gratuity)