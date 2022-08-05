Messina Hof Harvest Festival Weekend One

× Expand Messina Hof Messina Hof

Celebrate the opening weekend of Messina Hof’s 45th Annual Harvest Festival from Friday, August 5 through Saturday, August 6.

Kick off the weekend at Moonlit Harvest on Friday, August 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. An evening filled with picking and stomping the very grapes that go into making award-winning ports in the Messina Hof Estate Vineyard. End the night with a delicious vineyard cuisine buffet and a variety of Messina Hof wines available to sample!

On Saturday August 6, join Messina Hof for Daytime Harvest from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.! Bring friends and family for a fun-filled day of stomping grapes and then take an educational tour of the vineyard coupled with the option for brunch and delicious glass of wine.

End the night with a little bit of mystery at the Murder in Maragaritaland murder mystery dinner starting at 7:30 p.m.. Find the killer while dining on delicious dinner options.

Tickets start at $35.