Messina Hoff Annual Harvest Festival- Murder in Margaritaland Murder Mystery Dinner

Somewhere in the tropics between the Port of Indecision and the Southwest of Disorder, you’ll find where murder meets mayhem and the intrigue begins! While most vacation at Margaritaland, an exclusive tropical resort, to get away from their troubles, for one unfortunate soul, it will mean the end of their travels altogether. Has the lottery winner’s luck run out? Will it be the bartender who has served his last drink? Is the honeymoon over for the newlyweds before it even begins? Or will the stars collide for one Hollywood superstar? At the resort, the guilty will mingle among the guests and everyone will be left with the task of deciphering between the facts and falsehoods that plague this paradise in order to make a killer pay for their crime.All Murder Mystery tickets include food and wine. Costumes encouraged!! Tickets are available at all Messina Hof winery locations or online. General Admission | $69.95 (plus tax and gratuity) Includes general admission and three course meal with wine.