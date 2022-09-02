The Meyer Book Club usually meets at the Meyer Center (and on Zoom) on the second Wednesday of the month. Topics and librarian hosts rotate. This club's meetings are hybrid (Meyer Center / Zoom). Registration is required; let us know if you plan to attend in person or by Zoom. At our September 14, 2022 meeting, we will be discussing Moloka’i by Alan Brennert. This book is historical fiction, and Hilary is the librarian who will be hosting the discussion. If you have questions or would like to register, contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347 or go to the library's online calendar and click the RSVP button.