Meyer Book Club hybrid meeting and virtual author visit with Jennifer J. Chow

The Meyer Book Club usually meets at the Meyer Center on the second Wednesday of the month at 10 AM Central. Topics and librarian hosts rotate. This club's meetings are hybrid (Meyer Center / Zoom). Registration is required; let us know if you plan to attend in person or by Zoom. At our July 13, 2022 meeting, we will be discussing Mimi Lee Gets a Clue by Jennifer J. Chow. This is book 1 in the Sassy Cat Mysteries. This book is a cozy mystery, and Kendra is the librarian who will be hosting the discussion. The book club will start at 10 AM, and author Jennifer J. Chow will be joining us over Zoom at 10:30 AM Central. If you have questions or want to sign up, contact Kendra at kperkins@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347 or follow the link to the library's own calendar and click "send RSVP" in the top right corner.