At the Meyer Book Club's June meeting, we will be discussing A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman. This book is domestic fiction, and Derika is the librarian who will be hosting the discussion. This will be a hybrid meeting; attend in person at the Meyer Center or over Zoom. Registration is required (especially for Zoom so we can send you Zoom details). Follow the link to the library's own calendar to RSVP online or contact the library to sign up. This club meets once a month, with genres and librarians hosting the club rotating.