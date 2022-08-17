Moonlit Harvest

Experience an evening of grape picking and stomping in the Messina Hof Estate Vineyard!

Summertime is here, and we are excited to come together as a family and celebrate Messina Hof's 45th Annual Harvest Festival. Honoring the harvest tradition of grape picking and stomping, we invite your family to have a hand in Messina Hof's history.

Experience an evening of grape picking and stomping the very grapes that go into making Messina Hof’s award-winning Ports in the Messina Hof Estate Vineyard. You'll receive a souvenir “Harvest Crew” t-shirt signed with your very own purple footprints. Dinner will feature a fabulous Vineyard Cuisine buffet with a wide selection of Messina Hof wines for guests to enjoy!

While you're harvesting grapes, find a unique grape cluster to show off in a "Big Kahuna" picture! It can be the biggest or silliest looking cluster, or it can remind you of a person, place, animal, or thing! Visit our "Big Kahuna Photo Station" and snap a picture with your prized cluster.