Join Miss Mittens and her librarians for a ocean-themed adventure with literacy, music, dancing, and more! Babies and toddlers at 10 a.m.; shorter books, simpler engaging activities; geared towards ages 0 to 3.

Ready to Read (Pre-K) at 10:30 a.m.; fun, longer stories, more engagement; geared towards ages 4 to 6.

Registration is not required.