Movies in the Park: "The Little Rascals"

Bring your blankets, chairs and picnic baskets to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Sunday, April 30 to enjoy watching "The Little Rascals" on our 32-foot inflatable, high-definition screen. Admission is free. The gates open at 6 p.m., followed by the movie at 7.

Guests may bring refreshments, but coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Alcohol and glass containers are not allowed, and food will be available for purchase. Free parking is available at Post Oak Mall, with handicap parking near Colgate Drive. Sorry, pets are not allowed.