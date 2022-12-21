319810450_524236979744632_4715531177535231639_n.jpg

Movies in the Park: "The Little Rascals"

Event by City of College Station - Government

by

Bring your blankets, chairs and picnic baskets to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Sunday, April 30 to enjoy watching "The Little Rascals" on our 32-foot inflatable, high-definition screen. Admission is free. The gates open at 6 p.m., followed by the movie at 7.

Guests may bring refreshments, but coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Alcohol and glass containers are not allowed, and food will be available for purchase. Free parking is available at Post Oak Mall, with handicap parking near Colgate Drive. Sorry, pets are not allowed.

Info

Wolf Pen Creek Park 1015 Colgate Drive, College Station, Texas
to
Google Calendar - Movies in the Park: "The Little Rascals" - 2023-04-30 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Movies in the Park: "The Little Rascals" - 2023-04-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Movies in the Park: "The Little Rascals" - 2023-04-30 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Movies in the Park: "The Little Rascals" - 2023-04-30 18:00:00 ical