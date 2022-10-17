Movin' Melvin Brown is Back in Town

International showman Movin’ Melvin Brown whose tap-dancing charmed audiences during a previous appearance will be back to perform at November First Friday. He will take the stage from 7-9 p.m. at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in historic Downtown Bryan. During his long career as a song and dance man, Brown has appeared with James Brown, BB King and Stevie Wonder. He has taken his energetic show worldwide to the Sydney Opera House and Jupiter’s Casino, in Australia, opening for Harry Connick Jr., and for the Four Tops at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Comfortable with rock and roll, jazz, country and the blues, Brown keeps his audience rocking.