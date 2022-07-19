Murder At Play Performed By Brazos Valley TROUPE

Brazos Valley TROUPE is excited to invite you to the world premiere of a brand-new play! Locally written and produced, “Murder At Play” is a murder-mystery play-within-a-play. Writer Edie Leavengood expertly merges humor and intrigue in a script that will keep your whole family on their toes. Our team is hard at work getting our theatre ready for larger audiences again and we can’t wait to see you there! The play will be performed at Brazos Valley TROUPE 3705 East 29th Street in Bryan on October 7th 8th and 9th and October 14th and 15th. For more information, please email trouperinfo@gmail.com.