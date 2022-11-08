Music of Thanksgiving and Remembrance

The month of November has three special days that have wonderful musical pieces written for them: All Saints' Day, Veterans' Day, and Thanksgiving. Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church music director and organist Linda Patterson and soloists from the choir will perform a variety of solos, duets, and hymns that will explore the special month between Halloween and Christmas at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Admission is free and open to the public, with a reception following in the Parlor. For more information, email music@standrewsbcs.org or www.standrewsbcs.org.