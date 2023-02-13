Muster, Campus Ceremony

Muster is the Texas A&M tradition that forever unites the Aggies past with the Aggies present. It is Texas A&M’s most solemn and most visible tradition.

At each Muster ceremony around the world, a speaker addresses the crowd before the “Roll Call for the Absent.” Names of those from that area who have died in the past year will be read, and as each name is called, a family member or friend will answer “Here” to show that Aggie is present in spirit. Then, a candle will be lit.

Following the ceremony on campus in Reed Arena — the largest Muster in the world — a rifle volley is fired and then a special arrangement of “Taps” is played.