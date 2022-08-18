National Day of Service Project at Canaan Cemetery

Canaan Cemetery was a major cemetery for the now extinct farming community of Canaan in the Brazos Valley. This vast cemetery has over 400 known burials, and is now in poor condition. This project is part of the DAR initiative to clean up parts of the cemetery, and it will start the fall cleanup campaign. Volunteers should bring gloves and tools for clearing brush. Weed eaters would be especially helpful. We recommend that participants wear long sleeved shirts and pants. Volunteers under 18 should have a parent/guardian with them.This Canaan Cemetery Cleanup project gives volunteers an opportunity to participate in the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. The national 9/11 Day seeks to transform this anniversary from a day of tragedy into a day of doing good, for more see link: https://youtu.be/YkGIklRWgRQ