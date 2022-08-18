National Day of Service Project at Oakland Cemetery

This project will clean headstones on the graves of veterans at the Oakland Cemetery in Navasota. Wreaths Across America (WAA) will provide the training and the special D2 polishing chemical. There is a limited number of buckets and brushes so volunteers are encouraged to bring their own.This project with the local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Children of the America Revolution (CAR) gives volunteers an opportunity to participate in the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. The national 9/11 Day seeks to transform this anniversary from a day of tragedy into a day of doing good, for more see link: https://youtu.be/YkGIklRWgRQ