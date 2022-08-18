Screen Shot 2022-08-18 at 10.18.38 AM.png

National Day of Service Project with Meals on Wheels

This project with Meals on Wheels gives volunteers an opportunity to participate in the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. The national 9/11 Day seeks to transform this anniversary from a day of tragedy into a day of doing good, for more see  link: https://youtu.be/YkGIklRWgRQ. Meals on Wheels prepares, packages and delivers lunch-time meals Monday to Friday to homebound seniors. Some church groups provide occasional Saturday meals, and on Saturday, Sept. 10, St Joseph Catholic Church volunteers will deliver a lunch-time meal to many of the Meals on Wheels clients. JustServe volunteers, in coordination with St Joseph, will follow up later in the afternoon with a bag of treats and a patriotic message to those same needy seniors. Each volunteer would assemble and then deliver the treat bags to a small number, likely 5, of seniors.     . 

Bryan Meeting House 2500 Barak Lane, Bryan, Texas 77802
979-255-6921
