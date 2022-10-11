Join us at the Navasota Artists in Residence opening reception! Come to The Horlock House and view featured exhibits "Precarity of Time" by Siana Smith and "Ipseity" by Sara Nevius as we welcome these talented artists to the area. Also enjoy refreshments and treats while appreciating these works with fellow members of the community.

The Horlock House Gallery & Museum is located at 1215 E Washington Ave, Navasota, TX 77868. The Horlock House is open Thursday-Sunday from 12 PM-5 PM. Don't miss out on viewing these exhibits! Artwork by Siana Smith and Sara Nevius will be changing periodically and is available to view at The Horlock House until March 4, 2023.

Sign up TODAY for our Navasota Artists in Residence opening reception at https://www.eventbrite.com/.../navasota-artist-in.... For more information about the Navasota Artists in Residence, please visit https://acbv.org/.../artist.../navasota-artists-in-residence.