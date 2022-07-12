Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock N' Roll

Here’s to five decades of rock ‘n’ roll and OPAS! Celebrated composer and lyricist Neil Berg leads a cast of Broadway’s brightest stars, as well as incredible rock singers, through 50 years of iconic music. From the progenitors in the 1940s, through the glory years of the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s, up until MTV in the early ‘80s, Neil weaves fascinating stories and groundbreaking music, offering tributes to such important and iconic artists as Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Carole King, Elton John, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Journey, and more!