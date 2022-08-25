New Jazz Star: Samara Joy, voice

Young Artist Destined for Greatness

Winner the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

“The close precision and frothy power of her voice stand out immediately … so does the depth of her comfort within the jazz tradition”

– The New York Times

At just 22 years old, once-in-a-generation vocalist Samara Joy has already garnered critical acclaim for a voice that is, according to The New York Times, “as rich as custard” and a delivery that NPR Fresh Air called “disarming [and] unhurried,” just as she has built a devoted following on TikTok and made avowed fans of Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and others.

The Bronx native took home the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition prize while still in college and performed on The Today Show earlier this year. Hailed as an “exciting boundary-stretcher” by the The Boston Globe, Samara also made her “glowing, auspicious debut” at the Newport Jazz Festival this August.

Samara will release Linger Awhile, her full-length debut for Verve Records, on September 16.