New Year's Eve at DeepRoots with The Spicoli's and FIREWORKS!

NO TICKETS SOLD AT THE DOOR!!!

You are allowed to bring in 5 beers per person of drinking age.

Adults 21 and Up Only!!!

New Year's Eve At The Barn

Come enjoy a New Year's Eve you will never forget!

Gates open at 6:15 and music will play from 7:30-9:45ish. The included Champagne will flow when the lighted hay bale hits the floor at 10pm - Midnight DeepRoots standard time as we toast to a new year!

After that we hang and celebrate then get home before the crazies get on the road. You will be home before midnight to enjoy an earlier but AWESOME New Years Eve out.

Bubba’s Kitchen in the Vineyard is now open! Please note that YOU MUST ORDER ONLINE BEFORE COMING TO ENSURE we have enough food prepared for both you and all of our awesome guests. Bubba loooooves to cook and we have a simple but delicious menu for your evening. Please click on the link below to order. Ticket is for entry into the event only!

https://deeproots-vineyards.square.site

See ya at the barn!!

If in a group please let us know who and how many so that we can seat you together.

We hope you can make it!

Cheers,

Dean

This is an adult only event