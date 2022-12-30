319627034_1174620309828358_3380662269411060480_n.jpg

New Year's Eve at Halo!

Event by Halo, Stephen Jusko and Jeffery Harmon

by

Ring in the new year with the Diva's of Halo!

The most festive drag show and celebration of the year is New Year's Eve at Halo!

Coco Chanel, Malibu Von Schweetz, Petty Brooks, and Lily Adonis Fables perform and ring in the new year on our stage. DJ Stephen Jusko provides the beats before and after the show!

Our legendary cash balloon drop and complimentary champagne toast as the clock strikes 12!

Doors 10 PM - Showtime 11:30 PM

Cover $10-21 & UP / $20 Minors

*Early arrival is encouraged to avoid congestion at the front door

Info

Halo Bar 121 N Main St., Bryan, Texas
