New Year's Eve in Campfire Restaurant At The Stella Hotel

Join us on New Years Eve around the fire for, a special wine pairing dinner with Thompson 31Fifty Wines and Executive Chef Kyrbie Barnett.

We will be serving 5 courses perfectly paired with each wine starting at 8:00pm. Additionally, founder and wine maker Mike Thompson and brand Ambassador, JJ Ruffino, will be walking us through each vineyard's story.

This wine pairing dinner will be $240 with $75 deposit required upon reservation.

Make sure to list any allergies or dietary restrictions in reservation notes! You can call or book through Open Table.

Bring in the New Year at Campfire!