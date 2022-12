Ring in the New Year with Bottlenecks Bar and Grill. We are hosting the 2023 Masquerade.

Wear your masks because we are having a contest to find the best 2 original masks at the party.

There will be a buffet starting at 10pm with Black Eyed Peas, Cabbage, Ham, and Cornbread.

Be sure to stay for the Champagne Toast at Midnight.

Live music from The Kevin Lovett Band.

Free Entr