If braving the late night crowds isn't your thing, then you'll love ringing in

2023 with us at WBB! We'll start the celebration early and and have you cozy at home by midnight!

Light Bites Buffet!

Champagne Bubbly bar!

Drink Specials!

Prizes give away throughout the night!

Grand Prize has a $500 Value!

Space is limited! Get your Reservations secured 713-409-7944!