"Night/Light," a choral concert featuring Mozart's "Solemn Vespers" and Dan Forrest's "Lux: The Dawn from on High." The Brazos Valley Chorale will be accompanied by a 9-piece chamber orchestra to fill First Presbyterian Church in Bryan with a glorious sound that is unique to that church.

Mozart wrote Solemn Vespers in 1780 for the Salzburg Cathedral. Its six movements of wonderful, religious music, culminates in one of Mozart's finest tunes in the Laudate Dominum.

LUX: The Dawn From On High is Dan Forrest’s third major work for SATB chorus and orchestra. This five-movement work explores various facets of LUX (Latin for “light”), in texts ranging from ancient liturgical chant to Scripture to modern secular love poetry.

This concert is being held at 4:00pm, March 5, at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway, Bryan. Tickets are available in advance (https://bvchorale.org/concerts) and at the door. Regular tickets are $20, student tickets $5, and children under the age of 6 are free.