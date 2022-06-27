Nintendo Beach Party

Cool off this summer with a video game party at the Clara B. Mounce with a Nintendo Switch tourney for fun! All equipment provided, but registration is required for the tourney. This month, we will have Mario Kart beach racing. All invited to watch and there will be time for free play and snacks. This program is for ages 10 and up. Registration required to play, not to watch. To register, follow the link to the library's own calendar and click the RSVP button in the top right corer, or contact Mounce Library at (979) 209-5600.