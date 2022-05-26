Nintendo Beach Party

Cool off this summer with a video game party at the Clara B. Mounce with a Nintendo Switch tourney for fun! All equipment provided, but registration is required for the tourney. This month, we will have a Smash Brothers Tourney. All invited to watch and there will be time for free play and snacks. Registration will open two weeks before the event. Starting May 27, follow the link to the library's own calendar to RSVP or contact Mounce Youth Services at (979) 209-5600. Registration is required to participate in the tourney, but not to watch.