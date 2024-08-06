NONPROFIT REGISTRATION IS OPEN --- To Participate in the Community Foundation's 6th Annual BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES

× Expand Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley Brazos Valley Gives is October 15, 2024

Registration is underway to participate in the Community Foundation's Annual Brazos Valley Gives Day!

501c3 nonprofits from throughout the 7-county region of the Brazos Valley are invited to participate.

Deadline to register is Friday, September 6 – ww.brazosvalleygives.org

6th Annual Giving Day – BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 [3rd Tuesday of October]

5:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. [early giving begins Sept. 16]

Strengthen Nonprofits - Empower Donors - Build Community

The Community Foundation’s Brazos Valley Gives Day is an annual month-long giving event that culminates on the 3rd Tuesday of October with 18-hours of on-line giving; bringing the region together on one day and as “one community” to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofits throughout the Brazos Valley. Powered by the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses an easy platform to support the mission and “good works” of local nonprofits that serve the Brazos Valley. Early Giving begins on September 16. Last year, donors rallied to raise $1,454,920 and donated 8,754 volunteer hours to support the good works of 168 nonprofits. Since 2019, the Community Foundation’s Annual Brazos Valley Gives Day has raised $4,723,708 for participating Brazos Valley nonprofits, including over $231,000 in sponsorship prizes.

Brazos Valley Gives empowers individual donors and business leaders to come together to support causes close to their hearts – and where a small donor can feel just as important as a large donor. This day of Giving Where You Live is being powered by the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, and all donations pass-thru directly to the donor’s charity(ies) of choice.

GOAL for 2024 Brazos Valley Gives - $1,500,000

GOAL - 170 nonprofit participants