Nutcracker Story Time

Join Ballet Brazos and the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley as they present an abbreviated version of the beloved classic: The Nutcracker.

This free community performance is aimed at families with smaller children who may not be ready to sit for a full ballet just yet.

Come out to the Ballroom in the Stella Hotel in Bryan to enjoy this wonderful story in a child-friendly space with room to move.

Following the short performance dancers will be available in costume for photos and meet and greet opportunities with all who attend.

Bring the whole family for a wonderful afternoon with the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley and Ballet Brazos.