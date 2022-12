Join us this Saturday as we ring in the new year! Chase Kimey will be performing from 6-9 PM followed by a New Year's Eve Countdown! We also have the best food truck in Brenham -- Country Sunshine!

𝗦𝗔𝗧 | 𝟭𝟮-𝟭𝟬 𝗣𝗠

New Year’s Eve Countdown (9 PM)

Country Sunshine (12-10 PM)

Chase Kimey (6-9 PM)