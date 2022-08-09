October 2022 Wine Trail Passport

The Texas Bluebonnet Wine Trail is the ultimate exploration of Southeast Texas’ wine region!

Located between I-45 and U.S. Highway 290, visitors will find local wineries spread out within a day trip distance Northwest of Houston.

Nestled amongst rolling hills and wildflowers in the Texas countryside, our member wineries offer spectacular views and award-winning wines.

OCTOBER IS TEXAS WINE MONTH! Savor all that Texas Wine Country has to offer this October, and join us at your own pace, during each wineries’ regular tasting room hours.

The 2022 October Wine Trail Passport Event, valid October 1-31, 2022, allows ticket holders to enjoy three wine tastings at Southeast Texas’ most premier wineries.

Ticket prices are $30/individual or $54/couple (plus tax and fees). This is a substantial SAVINGS compared to separate wine flight costs at each winery! You can start at the winery of your choice.

Wine Trail Passport tickets are valid for one visit to each of the member wineries during the month-long event dates, regardless of when tickets are purchased.

You will also receive a complimentary wine trail logo glass, a punch card to keep track of your visits, and souvenir gift at the sixth stop (while supplies last).

Wine flight tastings at each winery consists of three 1.5oz pours of select or featured wines. Wine Trail hours are based on each participating wineries’ normal business hours. Check individual winery websites for hours to plan your visit.

Tickets must be purchased online. Tickets MUST be presented (electronically or paper) at each winery for scanning to receive the three-wine tastings. Tickets are non-refundable.

The Texas Bluebonnet Wine Trail wineries remind you to drink responsibly and designate a driver. Per TABC regulations, anyone appearing to be intoxicated will not be served and may be asked to leave the premises.